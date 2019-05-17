VIDEO: Did Mike Francesa Fall Asleep On Air Again?

It’s mid-May and there are plenty of spicy topics from which to choose. If ever there’s a time for a sports-talker to be enthused about his or her job, this is it. That’s why it’s so surprising to see Mike Francesa looking a little tired while taking calls from the adoring masses. Or perhaps it’s not so surprising at all.

He appeared to doze off as some plebe ranted about changes Major League Baseball needs to make in order to make the game more exciting. Is that irony?

Mike Francesa catches a quick nap while a caller complains about how boring baseball is. pic.twitter.com/ArZC7l0SZ8 — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) May 17, 2019

I don’t feel comfortable definitively saying the realm of sleep was entered here because fairness is my god. But when one’s glasses climb up one’s face after being rested on a microphone and a sudden, jerking motion is employed to get back to normal, people are going to start asking questions.

None of this happens without a simulcast. Without cameras, Francesa and his radio brethren could take their socks off and clip toenails and no one would be the wiser. Cursed innovation.