VIDEO: Josh Norman Roasts Dave Gettleman

Josh Norman was on the Rich Eisen Show on Thursday, and Eisen goaded him into roasting New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman. Gettleman and Norman have a history from Carolina where the cornerback was cut by the Panthers, and now his teammates in Washington — Landon Collins and Dwayne Haskins — are there because Gettleman passed on re-signing the former and drafting the latter.

Once Eisen got through hammering home the common thread in those three teammates, Norman laughed, “We should put him on salary. They need to protect Dave Gettleman at all costs up in New York — that’s for sure. Because he’s winning for us.”

Norman laughs and it is indeed accurate that the Giants enter this season as a laughingstock, but it bears mentioning that the Skins have been a middling franchise without a playoff berth in the three seasons Norman has played there. Will the Gettleman-aided additions of Collins and Haskins turn that around?