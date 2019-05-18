VIDEO: Arch Manning Dropping Dimes

Arch Manning made his debut for the Newman varsity last night against Shaw. Manning threw 3 TD's in the contest, two caught by @Jmsj_1. The 6'1" QB will be a freshman this fall for the Greenies. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/wdieQLZZ9p — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) May 18, 2019

Arch Manning, son of Cooper and nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning, is entering Isadore Newman high school in New Orleans and if I were a betting man I’d say he’s going to factor into our lives for about the next 25 years. In the video above, he’s dropping dimes all over the place.

The usual caveats that this is a highlight reel and that his receivers were also making some pretty nice plays apply, but given the lineage it seems safe to expect we’ll see him playing on Saturdays and Sundays.