Bret Stephens' 'Gawker Spawn' Colleagues at the New York Times Are Subtweeting Him

New York Times columnist Bret Stephens wrote a piece this week about the collision course between Joe Biden and young, online dissenters on the left. The column led with an example of an anti-Biden tweet from a Twitter user who at the time it was published had just 60 followers (the total has since appreciated over 1,000%) and eventually hit this point:

In this election cycle, no faction on the Democratic side more richly deserves rebuking than the one Biden singled out — which is not, of course, anywhere close to the entire millennial generation (roughly 80 million strong), or their younger siblings in Gen Z. But it is that part of these younger generations that specializes in histrionic self-pity and moral self-righteousness, usually communicated via social media with maximum snark. Gawker spawn and HuffPo twerps: This especially means you.

Several ex-Gawkerer’s are colleagues of Stephens at the Gray Lady; Choire Sicha, editor of the NYT Styles section, changed his name on Twitter to “Gawker spawn” and alluded to past things Stephens has written about disagreeing without being disagreeable.

But the civility. — Gawker spawn (@Choire) May 18, 2019

Kevin Draper, who covers sports media and business for NYT and used to write for Deadspin, tweeted:

Love taking big sips of coffee in the morning and checking out what’s new on nytimes dot com! pic.twitter.com/HDO0Yxph1d — Kevin Draper (@kevinmdraper) May 18, 2019

The New York Times also employs former Deadspin writer John Koblin as one of their top media reporters; at press time, he has not weighed in on this matter.