Bryce Harper Just Murdered A Baseball

Bryce Harper has had an up and down season so far in 2019. His inaugural season with the Philadelphia Phillies hasn’t been smooth, but man his swing on Saturday sure was.

Against the Colorado Rockies, Harper launched a massive shot over the batter’s eye at Citizens Bank Park. Check this out:

Good lord that was crushed. Statcast claimed it went 466 feet with a 114.1 mph exit velocity. It was Harper’s second-longest home run tracked by Statcast, and his third-hardest hit home run.

That was Harper’s eighth home run of the year and he now has 28 RBI. After that home run he’s slashing .226/.366/.453 and has heard it from the fans in Philly a few times.

Still, even when he’s struggling, Harper is capable of unleashing a bomb like that.