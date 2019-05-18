Chris Long: "Cheers. Been a hell of a journey."

Cheers. Been a hell of a journey. Eleven years and I can honestly say I put my soul into every minute of it. Highs and lows. I’ve seen them both and I appreciate the perspective. Gratitude and love to those who lifted me up. pic.twitter.com/Ap8zi73Ifl — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) May 19, 2019

Chris Long appears to have announced his retirement from the NFL on Twitter this evening, capping off one hell of an 11-year career in which the defensive end won two Super Bowls (2016-17 with the Pats and the following year with the Eagles) and was the 2018 Walter Payton Man of the Year.

Long has said publicly before that he would prefer to retire rather than accept a reduced role. If he desires to pursue a post-playing career in media, it is a solid bet that given his personality, strong reputation, accomplishments on the football field, and family lineage he will land a prominent job in the industry sooner than later.