Video: Andre Iguodala Heads to Locker Room, Flips Off Camera [UPDATE]

Andre Iguodala flips off the camera as he walks into the Warriors locker room… pic.twitter.com/FcOMPZXNnW — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) May 19, 2019

Andre Iguodala headed to the Warriors locker room with a member of the team’s training staff. On the way in, he flipped the bird at ESPN’s camera.

At press time, there has been no explanation as to why Iggy was heading to the locker room, and we will update this story when we figure that out.

UPDATE: Still no word on what the issue is, but as of the middle of the second quarter Iguodala has returned to the game.

UPDATE II: Mike Breen says that Iguodala went to the locker room in the first half with a slightly sore calf.