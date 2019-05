Rough #Preakness144 for the 9 horse Pony Express. pic.twitter.com/h2t1IO1GhF — Brett Barney (@thebrettbarney) May 18, 2019

John R. Velazquez, a Hall of Fame jockey, fell off Bodexpress at the beginning of the Preakness and there was an odd visual as the horse continued running the race without its jockey.

The good news is that jockey, who has won the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes twice apiece, told NBC after the race that he is okay. Here’s another angle:

Bodexpress was not a big favorite in the race; he was at about 20-1 odds to win the second leg of the triple crown.