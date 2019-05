IT'S OVER. WILDER KNOCKS OUT BREAZEALE I ROUND 1 pic.twitter.com/bJOAxBP2Hw — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 19, 2019

Deontay Wilder, the WBC heavyweight champion, took care of business swiftly this evening at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, knocking out Dominic Breazeale with a vicious right in the first round.

The slow motion is particularly gruesome:

Everyone wants to see Wilder fight Anthony Joshua next. Can the boxing powers that be figure out a way to slice up the money and make this fight happen?