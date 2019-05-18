VIDEO: Man Attacks Arnold Schwarzenegger With Flying Kick From Behind

Arnold Schwarzenegger was attacked by a man who came flying in from behind with a flying two-legged kick while signing autographs Saturday in Johannesburg, South Africa.

#Breaking: Former governor of #California and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, got assaulted and attacked from behind in South Africa while he was attending a event in the country. pic.twitter.com/cC0aKcc6mR — Sotiri Dimpinoudis ❁‏ (@sotiridi) May 18, 2019

The assailant was quickly detained and the 71-year-old actor/former governor appeared to be doing well after the attack.

Schwarzenegger is in the country for Arnold Classic Africa and was judging a skipping competition when he was assaulted.

Make sure to tune into my @Snapchat to see all 90 sports we have here at the @ArnoldSports Africa! Fitness is for everyone. pic.twitter.com/bNjSTQS9Aj — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019

Of all the people to target, The Terminator seems like an unwise choice. Going to take a hell of a lot more than love tap from behind to take him out.