VIDEO: Man Attacks Arnold Schwarzenegger With Flying Kick From Behind

Arnold Schwarzenegger was attacked by a man who came flying in from behind with a flying two-legged kick while signing autographs Saturday in Johannesburg, South Africa.
The assailant was quickly detained and the 71-year-old actor/former governor appeared to be doing well after the attack.
Schwarzenegger is in the country for Arnold Classic Africa and was judging a skipping competition when he was assaulted.
Of all the people to target, The Terminator seems like an unwise choice. Going to take a hell of a lot more than love tap from behind to take him out.
