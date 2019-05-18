VIDEO: Phil Mickelson Going for 1,000 Thumbs Up Today

Phil Mickelson, beloved by the Long Island masses, has played solid golf through two days at the PGA Championship. He sits at even entering the weekend, 12 shots behind Brooks Koepka, who has singlehandedly destroyed Bethpage Black. Ol’ Lefty is in great spirits this morning as he prepares for a big move on Moving Day.

Going for the record today.

I need 6-7 birdies to warrant this many thumbs up. Let’s do this! pic.twitter.com/8tuXE5zKd0 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) May 18, 2019

Thumb activation is not something you hear much about during golf broadcasts so it is surprising to learn its such a big part of the game.

It’d be fun to see Mickelson get hot and flash those thumbs early and often today. It also wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world if he or any other player in the field wanted to threaten Koepka to make Sunday more interesting.