Game Of Thrones: Best Twitter Reactions And Memes From The Series Finale

“Game of Thrones” is over. After eight seasons and 73 episodes, the epic series has finally ended. While some will quibble with how things wound up, there’s no doubt the cultural significance the show had over the past decade. It has been quite a ride.
What follows are the best tweets and memes about the season finale. If you haven’t seen the episode, you may want to stop here since spoilers definitely follow. So enjoy and share responsibly.
Tywin Lannister in Hell when he finds out the only Lannister left alive to carry out his dynasty and legacy is Tyrion #GoT #GameofThrones #DemThrones #GameofThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/s3KOBy06IY
— Chizu (@Chizvrvoke) May 20, 2019
GHOST! #gameofthrones #GameOfThronesFinale #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/ElAoXPOyeR
— Just Kizzy (@kizzycourtney) May 20, 2019
Tormund when he saw Jon pulling up to the Knights watch 😂😂 #GameOfThrones #DemThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/TQ08xqVVXH
— Owen J (@Owenjayyy) May 20, 2019
Brienne writing the history for Jaime? She gonna finish it off like "Left a good woman to die in a tunnel with his incestuous twin lover… a whole bitch." #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/cVQP59aPKG
— M’BlockU (@rodimusprime) May 20, 2019
Samwell Tarly trying to introduce democracy into Westoros😂 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/arVa3Bg3Tm
— Yuforia Studio (@YuforiaStudio) May 20, 2019
Once a Little bird now The Queen in the North. #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/2xiMWMCRmN
— … (@BeeGooner_) May 20, 2019
King Bran during his royal meetings:#GameOfThronesFinale #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/wKQ7k4PQYH
— NOT TODAY (@CocoaFabulous) May 20, 2019
The highlight of the game of thrones season finale was jon petting ghost #GOTFinale #GOT pic.twitter.com/x1Xar1gcfF
— カポネ (@GeeCapone__) May 20, 2019
When you don't contribute the group project and still get an A #GameofThronesFinale #GameofThrones #GOT #GOTFinale #DemThrones #TheFinalEpisode pic.twitter.com/tZDmThF5gn
— Game of Thrones Memes (@IronThroneMemes) May 20, 2019
ICONIC SMALL COUNCIL. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/M15s81YCpI
— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) May 20, 2019
..#GameOfThronesFinale #GameOfThrones
After 8 complete Years
Jon Snow : pic.twitter.com/FvaJJZQX2Q
— W. G (@wittygold_) May 20, 2019
Drogon really destroyed the Iron Throne because Bran can’t sit on it… #GameOfThronesFinale #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/mFnHmQFvqR
— Canlamara (@AlchemystThe) May 20, 2019
Everyone to their HBO Subscriptions right now.. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/npSGltxgjt
— Bryan Kirby (@bryankirbyy98) May 20, 2019
And what are you going to do Arya?
Arya:
#GameofThrones #gotfinale pic.twitter.com/XIZaNUD3H4
— Louie V (@Real_Louie_V) May 20, 2019
This entire sequence with Drogon
crying, raging and flying out into the sea of mist is actually heartbreaking 💔
Poor boi lost his brothers & mother.
Was trying to wake up his mother 😢
#GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/sEpBfDntDa
— God of Thunder ⚡️⚡️ (@Mana_K_Tum_) May 20, 2019
Drogon’s roar of pain, I feel bad for him more than anyone else 😭 #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/0UT0DfWeMl
— 𝘓𝘦𝘯𝘢 (@sebanesce) May 20, 2019
Jon Snow walking out of the wall: pic.twitter.com/8gY7RKGe97
— Garrett Keener (@garrettk2016) May 20, 2019
"Jon Snow's moment of redemption was when he killed Daenerys Targaryen."
Me:#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/P2WaGIrFTL
— Drew ⚜️ (@reesharrd) May 20, 2019
Nobody:
Sansa: Bran can’t father children. #GOT pic.twitter.com/GCUZvNUfqS
— Eric Reyes (@TheEricReyes) May 20, 2019
When Sansa told Edmure to sit down #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/fYcAEs9O1s
— Sword of the Morning (@moreese21) May 20, 2019
Tyrion: Bran is our new king
Jon Snow:#GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/I6Kt2bL831
— Jay Maximin (@Jay__Dutch) May 20, 2019
When Tyrion found Jamie's hand then their bodys 🤣🤣 #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/nnR9xPIgAv
— JohnSnowHas2killDatHoe (@MARSELLEAN) May 20, 2019
#gameofthrones #gameofthronesfinale
Tyrion: We all know how horrible offspring of the king can be…
[Joffrey has entered the chat] pic.twitter.com/GGTXxIMRXX
— Daisy (@DaisyWhen) May 20, 2019
#GameOfThrones the end. pic.twitter.com/Ur574zPbM1
— Kepik Dal (@MaliKepik) May 20, 2019
Bran: I don't want to be Lord of Winterfell, I live in the past
Tyrion: What about King though?
Bran: pic.twitter.com/zDj53t3t3q
— Young Moose (@whymoose_) May 20, 2019
LMAO #GAMEOFTHRONES ACTUALLY ENDED LIKE THIS pic.twitter.com/UyctJWieqU
— D-Piddy 🎭 (@_dpiddy) May 20, 2019
