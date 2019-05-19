Game Of Thrones: Best Twitter Reactions And Memes From The Series Finale

“Game of Thrones” is over. After eight seasons and 73 episodes, the epic series has finally ended. While some will quibble with how things wound up, there’s no doubt the cultural significance the show had over the past decade. It has been quite a ride.

What follows are the best tweets and memes about the season finale. If you haven’t seen the episode, you may want to stop here since spoilers definitely follow. So enjoy and share responsibly.

Tywin Lannister in Hell when he finds out the only Lannister left alive to carry out his dynasty and legacy is Tyrion #GoT #GameofThrones #DemThrones #GameofThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/s3KOBy06IY — Chizu (@Chizvrvoke) May 20, 2019

Brienne writing the history for Jaime? She gonna finish it off like "Left a good woman to die in a tunnel with his incestuous twin lover… a whole bitch." #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/cVQP59aPKG — M’BlockU (@rodimusprime) May 20, 2019

Samwell Tarly trying to introduce democracy into Westoros😂 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/arVa3Bg3Tm — Yuforia Studio (@YuforiaStudio) May 20, 2019

Once a Little bird now The Queen in the North. #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/2xiMWMCRmN — … (@BeeGooner_) May 20, 2019

The highlight of the game of thrones season finale was jon petting ghost #GOTFinale #GOT pic.twitter.com/x1Xar1gcfF — カポネ (@GeeCapone__) May 20, 2019

Drogon really destroyed the Iron Throne because Bran can’t sit on it… #GameOfThronesFinale #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/mFnHmQFvqR — Canlamara (@AlchemystThe) May 20, 2019

Everyone to their HBO Subscriptions right now.. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/npSGltxgjt — Bryan Kirby (@bryankirbyy98) May 20, 2019

This entire sequence with Drogon

crying, raging and flying out into the sea of mist is actually heartbreaking 💔 Poor boi lost his brothers & mother.

Was trying to wake up his mother 😢

#GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/sEpBfDntDa — God of Thunder ⚡️⚡️ (@Mana_K_Tum_) May 20, 2019

Drogon’s roar of pain, I feel bad for him more than anyone else 😭 #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/0UT0DfWeMl — 𝘓𝘦𝘯𝘢 ‎ (@sebanesce) May 20, 2019

Jon Snow walking out of the wall: pic.twitter.com/8gY7RKGe97 — Garrett Keener (@garrettk2016) May 20, 2019

"Jon Snow's moment of redemption was when he killed Daenerys Targaryen." Me:#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/P2WaGIrFTL — Drew ⚜️ (@reesharrd) May 20, 2019

When Sansa told Edmure to sit down #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/fYcAEs9O1s — Sword of the Morning (@moreese21) May 20, 2019

Tyrion: Bran is our new king Jon Snow:#GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/I6Kt2bL831 — Jay Maximin (@Jay__Dutch) May 20, 2019

When Tyrion found Jamie's hand then their bodys 🤣🤣 #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/nnR9xPIgAv — JohnSnowHas2killDatHoe (@MARSELLEAN) May 20, 2019

#gameofthrones #gameofthronesfinale Tyrion: We all know how horrible offspring of the king can be… [Joffrey has entered the chat] pic.twitter.com/GGTXxIMRXX — Daisy (@DaisyWhen) May 20, 2019