Kevin Durant Got Sensitive in NSFW Instagram Comment After Warriors Win

Kevin Durant has long been known for his, how should we say this, peculiar social media habits. From having burner accounts on Twitter where he defended himself against all the trolls in the world to talking smack to young kids from his personal account, the man has had his fair share of weird moments on the internet. And wouldn’t you guess it, KD was back at it again after the Warriors beat the Trail Blazers in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals to take a 3-0 lead in the series, posting an NSFW reply to a seemingly-innocent comment made by some random person named Mikey.

LMAOOOOOO KD 🤣 pic.twitter.com/a45KOH3fzp — Back Pain Kerr (@PrimeNickKerr) May 19, 2019

Not sure what part of that comment was divisive, but for the ultra-sensitive Durant, Mikey had gone too far. From what I’m reading, Mikey was actually complementing the Warriors for winning yet another game without Durant, but it appears that comment fell on deaf ears because Durant wasn’t pleased. He even went so far as to click on the kid’s profile to figure out his name and address him by it, which is a step even high school kids don’t take.

Regardless, the Warriors keep plodding along without arguably the best player in basketball and appear poised to advance to their fifth straight NBA Finals, where they will face the winner of the Bucks-Raptors Eastern Conference Finals. We still don’t know if Durant will play again this season after straining his calf, but we do know his social habits will continue to befuddle us every step of the way.