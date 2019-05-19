VIDEO: Lucas Bjerregaard Sinks Hole-In-One At PGA Championship

Most of the big names expected to perform well at this year’s PGA Championship haven’t quite lived up to expectations (with the exception of Brooks Koepka, of course). Still, it’s been an entertaining four days of golf, and Lucas Bjerregaard decided to top off the weekend with a hole-in-one on the 17th.

🚨 HOLE IN ONE AT THE PGA CHAMPIONSHIP 🚨pic.twitter.com/vFu8eixFJA — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 19, 2019

A remarkable shot off the tee, and the finish was even more remarkable. Hole-in-ones make for some of golf’s greatest moments, whether you’re a professional or the most casual of casual golfers. Bjerregaard gave us one to remember here, as his shot came down needing only one bounce to land right in the cup.

It hasn’t been the best tournament for Bjerregaard, who now sits at +3 as he finishes up his final round at Bethpage Black. But that was a shot that he’ll remember for a long time.