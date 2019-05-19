Michael Chavis Points to Kid, Goes Yard, Becomes a Legend

According to lore, Babe Ruth promised a homer for a sick kid then blasted three. Paul O’Neill promised — unwittingly — a homer and to catch a flyball in his cap. Big leaguers fulfilling the dreams of children is a staple of baseball, the type of thing everyone can feel good about. And it is alive in well.

The wholesome homer content you came here for. 😭 pic.twitter.com/AexGfhCrNz — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 19, 2019

Today in Boston, Michael Chavis was announced by a kid on the Fenway Park P.A. He acknowledged with a meaningful point in the youngster’s direction then deposited a ball beyond the Green Monster.

We love watching this kid swing the bat! pic.twitter.com/oC4rxbpGLb — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 19, 2019

If you feel nothing watching this, you’re dead inside. But that’s okay. Faith in humanity has to be constantly lost in order to have it restored by clickbait each and every day on the internet.