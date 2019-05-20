Antonio Brown Has Two-Word Response to Ben Roethlisberger Apology

Antonio Brown and Ben Roethlisberger have significant and public issues with one another. On Monday, Roethlisberger appeared to make the first move toward resolution, saying he was “genuinely sorry” for the way he talked about Brown in the media and how things turned out between them. Brown, it would seem, is not interested in apologies.

Two face — Antonio Brown (@AB84) May 20, 2019

On his way out of Pittsburgh, Brown accused the organization of allowing Roethlisberger to essentially do what he liked, and pinpointed the quarterback as the heart of all the team’s locker room issues over the years. This is an obvious shot at Big Ben, and a clear indication that all is not forgotten out in Oakland.

It does seem rather convenient that Roethlisberger waited until things had cooled down before coming out with an apology of sorts. If he had done this back in February, maybe the team wouldn’t have felt the need to trade Brown, a top-three receiver in the league. If you ask Brown, he’d probably say Roethlisberger waited until he got what he wanted, then apologized for the sake of PR. Given Roethlisberger’s history of rubbing teammates the wrong way, it wouldn’t come as a shock if this were true.

It’s too bad the Raiders and Steelers aren’t meeting in the regular season this year. It would’ve been must-watch TV. As is, we’re forced to settle for subtweets.