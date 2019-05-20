Colin Kaepernick Is Sitting Next To The Warriors Bench During Game 4 Of The Western Conference Finals

Colin Kaepernick is on hand for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals Monday night. The former NFL quarterback is sitting near the Golden State Warriors’ bench in Portland for the big game.

Check it out:

.@Kaepernick7 sitting courtside wearing the Nike Air Fear of God Raid at Game 4 in Portland. pic.twitter.com/edHNWWhCgY — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) May 21, 2019

Colin Kaepernick at the game pic.twitter.com/VRBT0qwFTZ — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) May 21, 2019

Kaepernick was hanging out before the game too:

Colin Kaepernick in the building pic.twitter.com/dQIheGtyU6 — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 21, 2019

Kaepernick is catching a good game, as the hometown Portland Trail Blazers are giving the Warriors a game and we’re finally getting a legit showdown between Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard.

He also saw Curry miss his first fourth quarter free throw in the playoffs since 2015. He has made up for it by dropping a triple-double though.

The Warriors are battling Portland without Kevin Durant, DeMarcus Cousins and Andre Iguodala. Despite that, the game is tight going down to the wire.