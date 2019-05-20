Damian Lillard Just Unleashed A Devastating Crossover On Alfonzo McKinnie

Damian Lillard is finally showing out against the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 Monday night. In the middle of the third quarter, he dropped a devastating crossover that sent Alfonzo McKinnie tumbling on his behind, then knocked down a big 3-pointer.

Check this out:

The Portland Trail Blazers need every bit of what Lillard can give them, as the Warriors have owned the series so far.

This finally looks like the Dame we’re used to seeing dominate the NBA’s guards. He’s been dormant for a few weeks and the Blazers have badly needed him to break out. If Portland wins tonight, maybe it becomes a series. If not, the Warriors will be chilling for a while, waiting to face the Eastern Conference champ.