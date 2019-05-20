Illinois Defensive Lineman Suffers Severe Spinal Injury in Swimming Accident

Bobby Roundtree has played some good football for Illinois over the last two years, playing in 24 games and notching seven and a half sacks last season. Unfortunately, tragedy has struck for the young man and his Fighting Illini family. The school announced Roundtree underwent surgery after suffering a severe spinal injury as a result of a swimming accident.

Illinois defensive end Bobby Roundtree underwent surgery Sunday night for a severe spinal injury suffered during a swimming accident.https://t.co/IBLmSuuW0v via @sryantribune pic.twitter.com/ipQAvWZL1X — Chicago Sports (@ChicagoSports) May 20, 2019

Roundtree’s teammates have shown support via social media all throughout Monday, wishing the young lineman the best of luck in his recovery. It’s a terrible story that no one would wish upon their worst enemy. His life is now forever altered, and it seems unlikely he’ll be able to play football again.

Hopefully Roundtree makes as quick a recovery as possible and doesn’t suffer from any of the long-lasting effects that stem from these injuries. Spine injuries are terrifying, and from all accounts Roundtree will be dearly missed at Illinois. Here’s to hoping his recovery goes well and there are no complications.