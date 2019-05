In unsurprising news, Kobe Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant has a mixtape that demonstrates she is a prodigious basketball talent. The usual caveats here apply that mixtapes always shed a light on the positives, but at the same time it wouldn’t surprise anyone if we see a lot more of these videos.

Kobe and Vanessa have three daughters and a fourth on the way. As Larry Brown Sports notes, they are rumored to still be trying for a son at a later date.