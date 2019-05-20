Yoenis Cespedes Suffers Ankle Fractures After Accident At Florida Ranch

Yoenis Cespedes was in the process of slowly making his way back, and the New York Mets were looking forward to his eventual return. That will now be put on hold, as GM Brodie Van Wagenen announced Cespedes suffered “ankle fractures” after an accident on his ranch in Florida.

Brodie Van Wagenen says that Yoenis Cespedes suffered ankle fractures following an accident on his ranch in Port St. Lucie: pic.twitter.com/yvOWZPfaCj — SNY (@SNYtv) May 20, 2019

Van Wagenen later clarified Cespedes suffered multiple fractures in one ankle, and did not break both. Nonetheless, this is the type of thing that seemingly always happens to the Mets. Even in the midst of another painful season, they can’t catch a break.

It will be interesting to hear what actually happened here as more information emerges.

Cespedes stepped in a hole and had a violent fall, according to Van Wagenen. Was not on a horse. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) May 20, 2019

This could prove to be a major setback for Cespedes, who was attempting to come back from surgeries on both of his feet. All bad things come in twos for him, apparently. The Mets owe him $29 million this year, and it seems like he’ll make all that money without playing at all. He has another year left on his deal after that with a $29.5 million price tag. Could be another wasted contract for the Mets.