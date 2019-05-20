Redskins LB Reuben Foster Carted Off Field With Knee Injury

The Washington Redskins have historically had terrible luck with injuries, and things haven’t changed the past few seasons. This year, they were less than ten minutes into OTAs before someone went down, as Rueben Foster was carted off the field with a knee injury.

Reuben Foster on the cart with left knee in air cast pic.twitter.com/mpcGDcxVGp — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 20, 2019

On the second play of OTAs, LB Reuben Foster was pushed to the turf and immediately grabbed his left knee and screamed out in pain. He’s been on the turf for five minutes now and the cart is out @TheAthleticDC #HTTR — Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) May 20, 2019

This is tough for Foster, who was recently reinstated off the Commissioner’s List after an NFL investigation found he did not violate the league’s personal conduct policy during a dispute with his ex-girlfriend. Washington, meanwhile, loses a talented linebacker who would’ve gone a long way towards sustaining a high level of defensive success.

Hopefully it isn’t as serious as it sounds, but Foster is likely on the shelf for a while. Injuries are a part of the game in the NFL, but going down on the second play of OTAs is truly rotten luck. Additionally, as Dan Graziano of ESPN pointed out, the league may have some investigating to do if the early reports are accurate. It doesn’t sound like Foster was actively being blocked, but any kind of contact during OTAs will be heavily scrutinized by the NFL’s front office.