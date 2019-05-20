Rob Pelinka Denies Stabbing Magic Johnson In The Back

Rob Pelinka says he didn’t stab Magic Johnson in the back.

During a press conference on Monday at which the Los Angeles Lakers introduced Frank Vogel as their new head coach, the team’s Pelinka was asked about Johnson’s claim that he had stabbed Johnson in the back during their time working together.

Here’s what he had to say about it:

Rob Pelinka responds to Magic Johnson's "First Take" interview, says he's surprised by Magic's comments, it's "saddening, disheartening", looks forward to talking to Magic, pic.twitter.com/Gb3IT3ba6w — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 20, 2019

Johnson went on Monday’s episode of “First Take” and ripped Pelinka, claiming people around the league didn’t trust the long-time agent. Magic also claimed he found out Pelinka had been backstabbing him.

Obviously Pelinka was going to deny that report. Frankly, it was expected that he’d be asked about the comments and that he’d deny his side of it. He also claimed there was no dysfunction in the organization.

Riiiiiight.

Later during the press conference, Pelinka claimed he would report directly to owner Jeanie Buss and that Kurt Rambis and Linda Rambis are just advisers.