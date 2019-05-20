Some Sports Teams Have Been Suspended From Twitter

In 1999, nothing stung more than being kicked out of a concert. In 2019, we don’t so much care about getting booted out of events. That feeling has been replaced by the horrors of being locked out of our social media accounts. If you don’t know the feeling, just ask a few sports teams that are not able to read all the joyful tweets being spread around the website today. So far, the list includes the Houston Rockets and the Iowa and Iowa State football teams.

The Rockets tell @abc13houston, “Our Twitter account has been temporarily suspended due to a few prior social media post with copyrighted music. We are working to correct the issue now.” #abc13 https://t.co/uRLGM23WpQ — Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) May 20, 2019

Now this is strange. Both Iowa and Iowa State’s official football Twitter accounts (@HawkeyeFootball and @CycloneFB) have been suspended.

No other Big Ten or Big 12 schools affected. pic.twitter.com/YyUBLruu6d — Mitch Fick (@MCFick) May 18, 2019

Like the Rockets stated, an Iowa spokesperson told the Des Moines Register this is due to “music copyright infringement.”

“We are in the process of working with Twitter to resolve the issues and to ensure future posts are in compliance, and as a result, one of the accounts has been reactivated. We appreciate everyone’s patience and support of the UI Athletics Department social media accounts.”

So, no, this had nothing to do with the Rockets not beating the Warriors or the Iowa football teams lacking national interest.