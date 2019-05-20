Roundup: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Engaged, Robert F. Smith Pays Off Morehouse Student Loans

Roundup

Danielle Herrington … Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are engagedShooting at high school graduation party in Alabama leaves one dead and eight wounded … “Disabled dog rescues baby buried alive by teenage mother” … Former CIA agent sentenced to 20 years in jail for conspiring to transmit US defense secrets to China … Vineyard Vines clothes flying off the shelves at Target online … The target date to put a person on Mars is in the 2030’s … “Indiana State Trooper’s car hit by impaired driver while arresting another impaired driver” … Damian Lillard says separated ribs aren’t affecting his game … Sage Northcutt undergoes surgery after suffering eight fractures in MMA fight … “Nike to change pregnancy policy for athletes in contracts after backlash over freezing pay” … Tourist bus hit by explosion near pyramids in Egypt. 

Steve Kerr compares Draymond Green to Dennis Rodman [SF Chronicle]

Billionaire Robert F. Smith paid off the graduating Morehouse class’s student loans, announced it in his commencement speech [Undefeated]

Keanu Reeves vs. Tom Cruise, who ya got? [Uproxx]

6 NFL players who could shed the ‘bust’ label in 2019 [Bleacher Report]

New Yorker interviews Emilia Clarke (Daenarys from Game of Thrones) [New Yorker]

How reckless loans ‘devastated’ a generation of taxi drivers [NY Times]

Trailer for Season 1 of HBO’s His Dark Materials

Chris Jericho goes on SiriusXM’s Busted Open

Dave Grohl’s Nirvana reflections on Howard Stern

