Video: Ezekiel Elliott Handcuffed After Shoving Event Staffer at Vegas Music Festival

TMZ has footage of Ezekiel Elliott handcuffed at the EDC music festival in Las Vegas. Elliott was ultimately not arrested in the incident. Elliott appeard to be in an argument with his girlfriend (where he did not put his hands on her, but boxed her out with his body to keep her from walking away), when security walked over.

At the 1:12-mark of the video, Elliott is confronted by an event staffer and asks him, “Do you have something to say?” before getting in his face, and giving him a forearm nudge. The person falls down against a guardrail and the Cowboys running back gets handcuffed.

TMZ reached Elliott’s attorney:

We spoke with Zeke’s attorney, Frank Salzano, who says Elliott was released shortly after our video ends and he was not formally arrested or charged with a crime. Salzano says Elliott was just having a normal disagreement with his girlfriend and blames event security for “overreacting.” “Security misconstrued and overreacted to the situation,” Salzano tells TMZ Sports. “He was cuffed as a precautionary measure. He was released with no charges. He left Vegas that night and went to his [youth football camp in Dallas] on Sunday.”

Given that Zeke has had past issues with the NFL personal conduct policy, it will be well worth monitoring to see if the league office comes in with its own discipline for this situation.