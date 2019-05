A standing O for Jake Arrieta at the Friendly Confines tonight 🐍 pic.twitter.com/eScUtoGQYN — Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) May 21, 2019

Jake Arrieta had his first at-bat versus the Cubs as a member of the Phillies and got a resounding ovation from the Wrigley Field faithful. Arrieta was traded from the Orioles to the Cubs during the 2013 season and pitched for them through 2017, a stretch that obviously encompassed their 2016 World Series championship. He won the Cy Young Award in 2015.

He deserved the applause, and also to milk it a little bit.