Seth Curry wasn't about to let his brother get away with the travel 😂 (via @espn)pic.twitter.com/Fs12KLKyVC — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 21, 2019

As you may or may not have heard, Steph Curry and Seth Curry are brothers and playing against each other in the Western Conference Finals. It’s been a dramatically undercovered story.

Late in regulation of Game 4, Steph took a couple steps back before draining a three-pointer, and Seth was not about to let him get away with it. It made for a very amusing visual that the ESPN announce and production teams did a good job of pointing out on the replay.