Aaron Rodgers Is Not Happy With Game of Thrones' Ending And Drops Bombshell Iron Throne Theory

This article contains spoilers from Game of Thrones

Aaron Rodgers had a cameo in the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones and is not happy with the final one. Speaking to reporters, Rodgers aired his frustrations with how the show he has loved for many years ended:

.@AaronRodgers12 clarifies his acting role in #GameOfThrones and then goes off on an epic rant about how the series ended. "You come down to the ending and Tyrion says the person with the best story is Bran?!" pic.twitter.com/F9OhCWbrZh — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) May 21, 2019

I agree with absolutely everything Rodgers said up until the part about Daenerys being the one who should have ended up on the Iron Throne (or whatever Bran is going to sit on now). He is right that many, many other characters had a better story than King Bran. And the fact Tyrion just says this out of nowhere is incredibly lame. Rodgers nailed the bigger picture here, as well. Despite the ending, the show has been a wild ride and greater than anything we could have asked for. Its legacy was long established before the season.

Rodgers’ theory is indeed an interesting one. If and only if Bran knows everything about the past, present, and future, maybe this all was a plan. He told Jon who is parents were knowing he would tell Sansa, then she would tell Tyrion, then Dany would go Mad Queen, and boom down goes both Cersei and Dany with an open seat available. What a theory this is.

I kind of like it.