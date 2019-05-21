AUDIO: Pat McAfee Has a Funny Impression of the CAA Sports Boss

Pat McAfee attended the Atlanta-area wedding of CAA sports media agent David Koonin and Jessica Reed this past weekend, and spent much of his podcast bantering about it in characteristic fashion. Details included his first Hava Nageela experience, as well as an impromptu impression of his meeting with CAA Sports co-head Mike Levine (who’s nicknamed Vino).

Vino, McAfee says in the impression, remarked very positively on his promo at the NFL Draft, and also vowed to get him hooked up with Mike Francesa, whose business Levine is working closely on. It sounds like they got along quite well. You can listen to the full pod here.

Other guests at the wedding included Adam Schefter, Laura Rutledge, Allie LaForce, Sarah Spain, and Matthew and Kelly Stafford, as well as CAA agents Nick Khan, Jimmy Sexton, Matt Kramer, Matt Olson, Michael Klein, and Kirsten Polley.