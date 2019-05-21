The Best Ska Bands to Play Bill de Blasio's Presidential Inauguration

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio faces the longest of odds to survive a deep and competitive field of Democratic presidential hopefuls. It’s going to take something special for him to shed existing baggage and been seen as a viable candidate.

This morning we may have gotten a glimpse into de Blasio’s strategy.

Court the Ska Vote.

Bill De Blasio: "I love ska." pic.twitter.com/zbdD0TFtKE — Jon Dieringer (@jondotd) May 21, 2019

This is a game-changer, folks. The ska lobby is powerful and well-heeled. Don’t believe me? Well, that’s what they want you to think. It operates in the shadows, pulling the levers of power to achieve its desired outcome.

Ska, largely a forgotten genre, was good. This is the correct opinion and no one should disagree in the public square unless they want to be shamefully wrong. This is definitely the most exciting thing this guy has ever done, which is saying something.

So when the inevitable happens and the music lifts de Blasio to victory, which bands should be tasked with playing the inauguration? Here’s a humble wish list.

Reel Big Fish

Mighty Mighty Bosstones

Goldfinger

Mustard Plug

Less Thank Jake

The Specials

The Skatalites

Buck-O-Nine

Five Irony Frenzy

Look, we understand this is a longshot. But never forget that 3 Doors Down was the featured group the last time a new president took power. Anything can and will happen in this wild simulation.