Carson Wentz Not Wearing a Knee Brace At OTAs

Carson Wentz was the up-and-coming star of the NFL before knee injuries derailed his progress over the last year and a half. Now, fortunately, it seems Wentz may finally be fully healthy. Early reports from OTAs say Wentz is going without a knee brace, which he wore all last year before he got shut down.

No brace on Carson Wentz’s knee. Wore one all last season. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) May 21, 2019

Big news for Philly, who no longer have Nick Foles to fall back on if Wentz’s health issues pop back up. He’s one of the most exciting young quarterbacks in the league, and we’re generally better off with him on the field. He didn’t look quite right at any point when he came back in 2018, so he’s surely excited to get back to work healthy and ready to go.

Wentz will look to help the Eagles reach the Super Bowl once more in 2019.