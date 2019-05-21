Kevin Durant's Manager Says All-Star Is '100 Percent Undecided' On His Future

Kevin Durant can become a free agent this summer and speculation about his future home has run wild. Many believe he’ll leave the Golden State Warriors and head east to play for the New York Knicks. On Tuesday, his manager threw gasoline on the speculation fire.

Rich Kleiman was interviewed at the Wall Street Journal Future of Everything Festival and had the following to say about Durant’s future:

Kevin Durant is “100 percent undecided” on where he’s playing next, his manager @RichKleiman says at The #WSJFuture Of Everything Festival. “He really doesn’t know, and I really don’t know.” pic.twitter.com/1fEw2kYZqm — WSJ Sports (@WSJSports) May 21, 2019

Durant’s future is the biggest domino that will fall this summer. Much like LeBron James’ free agency in 2018, the NBA’s offseason will revolve around what KD decides to do.

As for now, Durant has to work on getting healthy to help the Warriors in the NBA Finals. He’s currently out with a calf injury and without him, Golden State finished off the Houston Rockets and swept the Portland Trail Blazers. Despite that, the Warriors would obviously love to have him back as they go after their fourth title in five years.