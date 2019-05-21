NBA Announces All-Rookie Teams For 2018-19 Season

This year’s rookie class has been pretty impressive. Luka Doncic and Trae Young look to be future stars, while the likes of DeAndre Ayton and Marvin Bagley III have a lot of potential. The NBA announced the All-Rookie teams for the 2018-19 season on Tuesday, and for the most part, it’s about what you’d expect.

The only real surprise is the absence of Knicks rookie Allonzo Trier, who was a pleasant surprise during New York’s long and dreadful season. It is also interesting that Jaren Jackson Jr. managed to make it onto the first team despite missing a good chunk of the second half of the year with injuries.

It’s a bright future in the NBA with these young guns at the head, that’s for sure.