Patriots Offensive Lineman Jared Veldheer Retires

The New England Patriots signed veteran offensive tackle Jared Veldheer a few weeks ago to shore up their line depth. They will now move forward without him, as ESPN’s Mike Reiss reports Veldheer has informed the team of his impending retirement.

Veteran OT Jared Veldheer has informed the Patriots that he plans to retire, per a source. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) May 21, 2019

Veldheer was a good depth piece for New England, having played over 100 games in the course of his career. After losing Trent Brown to free agency, the team has only last year’s first-round pick, Isaiah Wynn, on the depth chart at left tackle. Since Wynn went down with an Achilles injury before the year started, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Patriots search for more tackle depth before September.