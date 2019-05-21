Patriots Finalizing Contract Extension With Julian Edelman

The Super Bowl 53 MVP and Tom Brady’s number one guy won’t be leaving New England anytime soon. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports the Patriots are closing in on a contract extension with Julian Edelman that should keep him in Foxboro for the rest of his career.

Sources: The #Patriots are finalizing a multi-year contract extension with Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman that should keep him in New England for the rest of his career. Tom Brady’s security blanket is now locked in for his 10th season and beyond. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 21, 2019

This is well-deserved. Edelman has been paid significantly below his value to the team after testing the free-agent market several years ago and finding few suitors. Edelman isn’t the most talented receiver in this league, but he knows exactly where he needs to be every single play, and that’s more than enough to become a Brady favorite.

The Patriots would probably have lost the Super Bowl if it wasn’t for Edelman, who got just open enough to gain first down after first down. He’s a favorite with the fans and with his team. A true Patriot lifer, Edelman will one day find himself in the team’s hall of fame, and it’s impossible to talk about these past five years of the most dominant dynasty in sports without bringing him up.