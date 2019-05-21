Roundup: Great White Shark Tracked; James Holzhauer Wins Again; Donald Trump's Accounting Firm

Nicole Scherzinger … Great white shark has been tracked in the Long Island Sound … Donald Trump’s accounting firm ordered to hand over records to Congress … Fortnite pro sues esports team over “oppressive” contract … “U.S. markets, once leaders, are becoming laggards” … NBC News adds CNN “video guru” with digital leadership moves … James Holzhauer wins Jeopardy! for the 23rd straight time … “Nike and Adidas to Trump: Tariffs on shoes would be ‘catastrophic'” … Border agent facing criminal charges for calling migrants “murdering savages” in texts … Pete Buttigieg bashes Fox News while on Fox NewsNetlifx takes the crown for “best original programming” … The new Westworld trailer looks awesome … Facebook changes the way it ranks videos … Sherri Shepherd on how much her no-sugar diet has helped … 

