Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu proposed to his longtime girlfriend Sydni Paige Russell. TMZ Sports has video of the fantastic moment and added that the ring Mathieu proposed with is valued at around $250,000. Mathieu’s new contract is worth $26.8 million guaranteed so there’s no need to sweat the financials.

I know, you want to get a better look at that massive ring:

Congratulations to Tyrann and Sydni!