Distant Relative Reportedly Tries to Extort Over $1 Million From Tyrann Matthieu

Tyrann Mathieu signed a big contract this offseason with the Kansas City Chiefs, and apparently, someone he knows wanted a little taste for himself until authorities got involved.

According to WDSU reporter Travers Mackel, a “distant relative” of Mathieu’s tried to extort millions from the Chiefs safety. In a federal affidavit reviewed by the news outlet, Geourvon Sears of New Orleans reportedly threated to release allegations of sexual misconduct to the media if Mathieu didn’t agree to wire him the money. Sears was allegedly arrested and released on bail, according to the report.

BREAKING: @NFL star @Mathieu_Era is the target of an alleged extortion plot by a #NOLA man. That’s according to an unsealed @FBINewOrleans criminal complaint. More EXCLUSIVE DETAILS @wdsu at 4/5/6 and @Hearst @kmbc also. — Travers Mackel (@TraversWDSU) May 21, 2019

Sears reportedly contacted Mathieu on several occasions and tried to extort money ranging from $1.5 million to $5 million or he would go to the media with the allegations. He even allegedly threatened other members of Mathieu’s family.

Mathieu signed a three-year, $42 million contract with the Chiefs this offseason in free agency. He played his college football at LSU and previously starred in the NFL with the Houston Texans.