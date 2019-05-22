Kevin Durant Is Mad At Chris Broussard Again; Denies He Has His Number

Earlier in the week, Kevin Durant took offense online to FS1’s Chris Broussard claiming the Warriors’ recent success without him was his worst nightmare. On Undisputed today, Broussard explained his relationship with Durant, saying that they have texted for hours straight in the past. Durant didn’t like this comment either. In fact, he denied Broussard even has his number.

Cap. Cap. Cap cap cap….u don’t have my number mannnnn https://t.co/uJhQjR74Zr — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) May 22, 2019

Broussard responded by specifying there are other ways to communicate in 2019. Like the social media platforms Durant uses to be offended on:

IG DM, Twitter DM, text – it’s all the same thing nowadays, dude. Don’t act like I’m lying. https://t.co/qynAittN8V — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) May 22, 2019

Durant is right about one thing, you can’t text someone if they don’t have your number. Durant’s latest media feud via Twitter has been fun. There is a much bigger picture here, however. And that is how petty, annoying, and embarrassing Durant is when he does this stuff. But that is beside the point.

Good chance this one isn’t over yet, folks.