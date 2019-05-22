Marc Stein Says Clippers Are 'Equally Dangerous Threat' to Knicks to Sign Kevin Durant

Just as fans of the New York Knicks were beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel, Marc Stein has warned them more heartbreak could be on the way.

Stein is reporting that the Los Angeles Clippers have emerged as an, “equally dangerous threat” as the Knicks to sign prized free-agent-to-be Kevin Durant.

“Within the last month, very smart and plugged-in people I have consulted say that the Los Angeles Clippers have emerged as an equally dangerous threat to the Knicks to sign Durant away from Golden State. And I believe it. “Problem is, at various points during the season, I have heard trusted insiders state with conviction that Durant is already planning to join the Knicks … and then that he is likely to consider the Nets as well … and now that he is eyeing the Clippers just as intently as New York.”

The Clippers have long been a logical fit for Durant. This isn’t the first time a report has popped up regarding Durant joining the Clippers, either. Stephen A. Smith was told last month there was a better than 50 percent chance the Clippers sign both Durant and Kawhi Leonard this summer. The problem is, not long after, he debunked his own report by saying it was 95 percent certain Durant is going to the Knicks. That is a statement that co-signs with a long list of media members that have claimed Durant to the Knicks is either done or very close to it.

Because of the high volume of reports linking Durant to the Knicks, they must be considered the favorites to sign him. But if Stein’s report is to be believed, and his history says it should be, perhaps Durant’s mind is not as made up as other reporters have indicated.