Roundup: Stranger Things Returning July 4th; Blues Make Stanley Cup Final; U.S. Intercepts Russian Bombers Off Coast of Alaska

Sophie Turner… Stranger Things returning to Netflix on July 4th… U.S. Postal Service tests self-driving trucks… St. Louis Blues will face Boston Bruins in Stanley Cup Final… U.S. intercepts four Russian bombers, two Russian fighter jets off coast of Alaska… Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson confuses Oreos and “REOs”… Artie Lang arrested again after violating drug court program... Russian documents reveal desire to sow racial discord, violence in US ahead of 2020 elections… Alabama Public Television bans gay wedding episode of Arthur… Once Upon A Time In Hollywood receives stellar reviews after showing in Cannes… Plastic takes up 70% of all ocean litter… House Democrats continue to subpoena former Trump aides… Sophie Turner isn’t a fan of the petition to re-write the last season of Game of Thrones… Venezuela’s opposition considers negotiating with Maduro… Beto O’Rouke wants to impeach Trump…

Hobbling Huawei: Inside the U.S. war on China’s tech giant [Reuters]

The college that gives graduates the wrong diploma [The Atlantic]

Is Bran Stark evil, stupid, or both? [The Ringer]

Summer will ruin or reward unstable Lakers [Bleacher Report]

The Onion doesn’t make nearly enough forays into sports, but when they do, oh man.

Employee Using Up Sick Days Before Leaving Company https://t.co/7X5i7RG6CU pic.twitter.com/drIewvx2zI — The Onion (@TheOnion) May 21, 2019

This is extremely awesome and these guys deserve it.

The jokes just write themselves these days.

This is a photo of Giants QBs Eli Manning and Daniel Jones. No, it is not photoshopped. (H/T @DanielleParhiz) pic.twitter.com/UdiMGaoq3p — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) May 21, 2019

Barry is a very good TV show and you should watch it.

this shot is brilliant and should be shown in any film study class pic.twitter.com/7XWI9sQhOx — nb (@nicjbae) May 22, 2019

Love to see these guys interacting with the fans.

We had no idea how badly we needed to see @SHAQ sing "O Canada" with a bunch of Raptors fans until right now 😂pic.twitter.com/caDhP1aroB — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 22, 2019

As summer weather approaches, let’s not forget what those beautiful days are for.