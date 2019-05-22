Skip Bayless Went Full Conspiracy Theory on Twitter Discussing Kawhi Leonard's Injury

Kawhi Leonard has been a bit hobbled since he tweaked his leg early in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. He returned to that game and played 52 minutes, willing the Raptors to a double-overtime win, and also played in a Game 4 win despite moving with the grace of Willie Mays on the Mets. So yeah, he’s hurt, but he’s playing, and he’s still got enough to dunk on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Kawhi vs. Giannis at the rim 😱 pic.twitter.com/CAyGCTeubI — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) May 22, 2019

Clearly, after throwing this dunk down, he still can’t walk properly, which is insane, because how could he jump like that? Enter Skip Bayless, our resident general practitioner, who has a couple of theories about what’s going on with Kawhi.

If you're a longtime Spurs fan, you know you can never quite trust and depend on No. 2. Is he hurt tonight? He seems to be moving just fine. Is he out of gas? IT'S THE CONFERENCE FINALS!!! The truth is, No. 2 often is what he is not. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 22, 2019

Out of gas? He seems to be giving all he can, injury and all, Skip. Perhaps realizing his miscue, Skip took a different approach with his next tweet four minutes later, speculating that Kawhi built in a mystery injury so he had a fallback excuse in case the Raptors lost.

The Raptors did not put No. 2 on the official injury report. Yet now he has shrewdly built in the mysterious injury excuse – is it his quad? his knee? – just in case he crumbles under the pressure to lead his team vs Giannis'. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 22, 2019

Hmm? Interesting theory, but probably not accurate. Even Skip seemed to acknowledge so in his next tweet 12 minutes later, where he now speculates that Kawhi is holding something back from the Raptors medical staff, as some speculated he did during the end of his tenure in San Antonio.

This is San Antonio all over again. Obviously, the Raptors' med staff is so unsure what's wrong with him, they didn't even put him on the injury report. BUT … he power-cuts, dunks and limps. Huh? Why? What exactly is wrong? Ginobili and Parker: Been there, done that. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 22, 2019

Nice pivot, Skip. Smart. You’re thinking now. But why, you may ask, was Kawhi playing late in a blowout? Don’t worry. Skip has you covered.

Iff Nick Nurse believed No. 2 is really hurt, no way he would've put him back in a blowout with 7 minutes left. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 22, 2019

And we’re back. Encompassing all of his theories, Kawhi was put back in Game 4 because he’s either not hurt, faking being hurt, or hiding his injury from Toronto’s medical staff AND head coach. It all makes sense now.

And for his next act, Skip will tell us all if the United States really landed on the moon in 1969.