ESPN Radio Makes Changes by Splitting up Spain and Fitz

ESPN Radio’s Spain & Fitz is ending at the conclusion of this week. As she announced on Twitter, Sarah Spain will remain hosting from 6-9 pm and will be joined by co-hosts Jordan Cornette and Jason Goff.

Jason Fitz is moving to mornings to host First & Last from 5-6 am. In addition to other duties, Fitz will contribute to all four hours of Golic and Wingo from 6-10 am. Fitz routinely fills in on Golic and Wingo and is no stranger to Mike Golic Jr., who also contributes to the show daily.

It's official now: This is the last week of @spainandfitz shows. Next week @JasonFitz takes over "First & Last" and will contribute to all four hours of @GolicAndWingo. The 6-9pm ET show will be "Spain & Company," with co-hosts including @Jason1Goff & @jordancornette. pic.twitter.com/UN8Sc8qhz5 — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) May 21, 2019

Leaving ESPN campus after a day of meetings about the future, the official announcement re: moving to a new time slot & then hosting sportscenter on snap… & the outdoor speakers happened to be blasting If I Die Young across a hauntingly empty campus as I walk to my car. Surreal — jason fitz (@jasonfitz) May 22, 2019

Fitz and Spain started hosting together in January 2018 along with other ESPN Radio changes that included the Stephen A. Smith Show getting nationally syndicated and Will Cain taking over the afternoon drive slot.

Goff has filled in on Spain & Fitz in the past and previously hosted on 670 The Score in Chicago. Goff currently co-hosts from 7 – 10 am on Sirius XM Big Ten Radio. Like his new co-hosts Spain and Goff, Cornette also has a Chicago background, formerly hosting a morning show on WCIU-Channel 26 and contributing to David Kaplan’s radio show.