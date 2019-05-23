San Diego Duo Ben And Woods Land At Padres Flagship, 97.3 The Fan

San Diego sports talk duo Ben Higgins and Steven Woods have landed on their feet after the collapse of The Mighty 1090. The morning show duo have been snapped up quickly by 97.3 The Fan, which is the San Diego Padres’ flagship station.

Jay Posner of the San Diego Union-Tribune was the first to break the news. The show will occupy the 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. slot starting on June 10. That spot was occupied by Dan Sileo until last month. Oddly enough, Ben and Woods replaced Sileo at 1090 after his departure from the station.

The Fan announced the hiring with a big rollout, including a message on the videoboard at Petco Park during Wednesday’s Padres game:

The duo and producer Paul Reindl also filmed a quick video short while strolling into their new studio:

We are excited to welcome @BenAndWoods to @973TheFanSD. Tune in weekdays 5 to 9am beginning Monday June 10th!https://t.co/l6FUwPiJfY pic.twitter.com/7jw3fN44Ti — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) May 22, 2019

Adam Klug, The Fan’s program director, had the following to say about his station’s new morning show:

“We are excited to welcome Ben & Woods to the flagship station of the San Diego Padres, 97.3 The Fan. Ben & Woods bring a fun and energetic brand of radio that has developed a loyal following here in San Diego, that we believe will help The Fan as we build and grow.”

In just a year, Ben and Woods became the top morning destination for sports talk in San Diego. But in early April, The Mighty 1090 went off the air after failing to make signal lease payments for months. The station remained online as a streaming service for several weeks, but ceased operations on April 29.

Less than a month later, the show has a new station.

Higgins told me following about the show and its new home:

“Woods is just outrageously fun. And our producer, Paul Reindl, makes the whole show work. I get to laugh and talk sports every morning, and now I get to do it on the FM flagship station of the Padres. Who wouldn’t love that job?”

Woods echoed that sentiment:

“I’m elated to be back on the air with my boys. We’re so stoke to be working at The Fan, home of the Padres.”

Reindl, who spent nearly five years at 1090, has produced Ben and Woods since it’s inception on March 27, 2018. He offered his feelings on the move:

“Working with Ben and Woods has been the most fun that I have ever had professionally. We knew early on that our show could be something special, and I am so excited to bring the show to 97.3 and the home of the Padres.”

With Ben and Woods locked in at The Fan, many in San Diego want to know what will happen to 1090’s other highly-rated shows. The Darren Smith Show and Scott and BR have yet to find new radio homes.

Full disclosure: I’m friends with Higgins, Woods and Reindl from my time working with them at The Mighty 1090. I have filled in on their show several times and have done fill-in work at 97.3 The Fan.