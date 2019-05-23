Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Break Up

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons have broken up, according to a report from Page Six. The report cites a source familiar with the couple, and notes that Simmons was partying with a group of friends in Atlantic City last week that eventually wound up at Scores. There is also some speculating about the meaning of various Instagram stories in the report, because why wouldn’t there be?

Simmons and Jenner had been dating since last March, though it wasn’t all smooth sailing. Jenner was spotted kissing Gigi and Bella Hadid’s younger brother Anwar in June.

There have been rumors over the last month or so that the couple was on the rocks. Perhaps they get back together, or perhaps they go their separate ways and each find happiness in new eventual partners.