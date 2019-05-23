Kyrie Irving is Leaving the Celtics According to an NBA Owner Who Doesn't Know Him Anymore

The Cleveland Cavaliers were the epicenter of the NBA world for a few years thanks to LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and the luck of hitting the jackpot on the No. 1 pick twice. No, we’re not including Anthony Bennett in this conversation.

They won a championship, made it to the NBA Finals five times, had the greatest player of a generation, and a sidekick who drained the biggest shot in Cavs history. And they did all this despite having an owner who ostracized said greatest player of his generation after he left Cleveland to take his talents to South Beach.

It’s been a while since we heard from Cavs owner Dan Gilbert, so let’s check in and see what he’s saying now via Terry Pluto of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

“I don’t know, but I think Kyrie will leave Boston.”

Not sure when the last time Gilbert spoke with Kyrie, and the answer is likely not in a long time, but it’s interesting to hear what his gut instinct is telling him. Perhaps, like a scorned lover, he’s being overly cautious here and wants to help another organization brace for change before it happens. Or, perhaps, he’s just throwing his opinion into the world and seeing if it’ll stick. Unlike his letter to LeBron all those years ago, at least we know this statement won’t stick around for long.