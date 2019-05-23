NBA

Mallory Edens, Daughter Of Bucks Owner, Is Trolling Drake

Mallory Edens, Daughter Of Bucks Owner, Is Trolling Drake

Mallory Edens, Daughter Of Bucks Owner, Is Trolling Drake

Mallory Edens is getting into the spirit of the conflict during the Eastern Conference Final. The daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens, is sitting courtside for Game 5 against the Toronto and is clearly trolling Raptors superfan Drake.

Edens is wearing a Pusha T shirt as she enjoys the game sitting next to Aaron Rodgers:

For those who don’t know, Pusha T and Drake have had a long-simmering feud that exploded in May of 2018 when Pusha revealed on a diss track that Drake had an illegitimate child.

Edens, who has a fantastic Instagram account, is clearly all-in on ripping Drake after his antics on the court in Toronto from this series. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer also ripped the rapper for his behavior.

