The NBA Finals begin on May 30. The Golden State Warriors will be there for a fifth consecutive year. They’ll play either the Milwaukee Bucks or Toronto Raptors and the Eastern Conference representative will have homecourt advantage.

Here is the NBA Finals television schedule.

Game 1: Thur, May 30, Golden State at MIL/TOR | 9 ET (ABC)

Game 2: Sun, June 2, Golden State at MIL/TOR | 8 ET (ABC)

Game 3: Wed, June 5, MIL/TOR at Golden State | 9 ET (ABC)

Game 4: Fri, June 7, MIL/TOR at Golden State | 9 ET (ABC)

Game 5: Mon, June 10, Golden State at MIL/TOR | 9 ET (ABC)

Game 6: Thur, June 13, MIL/TOR at Golden State | 9 ET (ABC)

Game 7: Sun, June 16, Golden State at MIL/TOR | 8 ET (ABC)

Games 5, 6, and 7 are obviously if necessary.

It will be interesting to see how the lack of LeBron James impacts the ratings. Brave new world — at least recently for ABC.