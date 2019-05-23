Alex Smith Back to Throwing Footballs at Redskins OTAs

Alex Smith was on his way to leading Washington to playoff football last season before suffering a gruesome leg injury, later diagnosed as a compound leg fracture. Many believed it would not only end his season, but his career as well. While all that remains to be seen, Smith is on the right track. He was spotted during Redskins OTAs tossing the pigskin around, and generally looked pretty good, all things considered.

Alex Smith at day 3️⃣ of OTAs supporting his teammates. pic.twitter.com/vompSPRgxY — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) May 23, 2019

It’s hard to find a better story in the league than Smith. He went from a bust of a No. 1 pick to leading the Niners to the playoffs, only to be usurped by Colin Kaepernick and traded to Kansas City. He shined there again and helped the team to the playoffs on multiple occasions before being usurped again, this time by Patrick Mahomes, and was playing well for Washington before his injury.

While Smith is still a long way away from being cleared for standard football activities, it warms the heart to see him standing and smiling without a care in the world. His place in football is a bit murky between his injury and Washington’s quarterback situation, but considering the gravity of his injury, we’re all glad to simply see him standing again. We can’t see his leg in this photo, but the fact that he’s tossing a football is a good sign.